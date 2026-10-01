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The Netherlands player ratings: substitutes earn comfortable passes, the Timber brothers get a 3.5

The Netherlands resumed their Nations League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Greece. Head coach Xavi Hernández changed plenty in his side, some of it enforced, and it did not pay off. Voetbalzone rates the starters and substitutes who played at least 45 minutes.

Crysencio Summerville earned the highest mark among the starting XI against Greece. The forward worked tirelessly and carried a real threat, especially in the second half. He gets a 6.5. Joey Veerman, who registered an assist, also earns a pass mark: 6.

Jurriën Timber, Quinten Timber, Guus Til, Denzel Dumfries and Ruben van Bommel received the lowest ratings. The Timber brothers, in particular, turned in a poor display in Thessaloniki.

Greece's first goal had been coming for a few moments. Dumfries lost an aerial duel, leaving Virgil van Dijk one-on-one after Timber stepped out unnecessarily. The Liverpool defender then backed off and allowed the Greeks to score.

Van Bommel sparked the second goal. He gave the ball straight to the opposition inside the Netherlands penalty area. Jurriën Timber then dealt weakly with the cross. He gets a 3.5, the same as his brother.


Netherlands player ratings

Players

Rating

Bart Verbruggen

5

Denzel Dumfries

5

Jurriën Timber

3.5

Virgil van Dijk

5

Micky van de Ven

5

Joey Veerman

6

Quinten Timber

3.5

Guus Til

4

Crysencio Summerville

6.5

Mexx Meerdink

5

Ruben van Bommel

4.5

Ryan Gravenberch

6

Tijjani Reijnders

7

Noa Lang

7.5


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