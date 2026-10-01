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Saudi Arabia v Iraq - FIFA World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport
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The fourth victim: Saudi Arabia lose another player before the Qatar match

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Gulf Cup
Z. Al Hawsawi
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

Al-Akhdar struggling

Saudi Arabia have lost another player ahead of their decisive clash with Qatar in the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The two sides meet on Saturday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the semi-finals of the Gulf tournament.

Saudi Arabia's "Al-Riyadiah" newspaper reports that full-back Zakaria Hawsawi will miss the Qatar game, and the final too should the team get there.

The Al-Ahli Saudi full-back picked up the injury during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Iraq at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third round of the group stage.

Hawsawi becomes the fourth player Saudi Arabia have lost to injury at Gulf 27, following goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, midfielder Alaa Al-Haji and defender Hassan Kadesh.

Greek coach Georgios Donis relies chiefly on Mteb Al-Harbi at left-back. Hawsawi started against Iraq to give him a breather.

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