Monaco announced on Wednesday that "both sides came to the conclusion" that "the goals originally set were only partially achieved". They therefore decided to end the contract of the 2018 World Cup winner, which had originally run until June 2027.

Pogba joined Monaco in the summer of 2025 after being without a club since December 2024. Juventus Turin had also terminated his contract at his previous club. Pogba had also served an 18-month doping ban until March 2025.

But the 33-year-old could not rediscover the form needed for top-level football in Monaco. He made only six Ligue 1 appearances last season, just one of them as a starter. In total, Pogba played only 115 minutes.

Getty Images

"Goals only partially achieved": Paul Pogba leaves Monaco

Now the midfielder, who made more than 200 competitive appearances for Manchester United, is suffering from a strain in his left thigh. He also had problems with his right knee for a long period during pre-season.

Still, the club praised Pogba's "remarkable attitude, determination and the highest standards" in the press release, saying he had "returned to competition at the highest level after a long break".

Meanwhile, Pogba thanked the president, the club's management, his team-mates, the entire staff and all the fans who had believed in him. Playing for Monaco had been an "incredible experience", Pogba said, even if he had not played as many matches as he had hoped.