Arsenal defender William Saliba has begun running for the first time in his recovery from injury, and the France international hopes to return to club action in November.

Arsenal announced last July that Saliba would be out "for a long period" after he returned from France's World Cup campaign with a back problem.

The defender had lasted just 30 minutes in the semi-final defeat to Spain, who went on to win this year's tournament.

Early fears suggested Saliba might need surgery. Arsenal confirmed otherwise, with the 25-year-old instead requiring "a long period of rehabilitation" to get back to his usual level.

That injury means Saliba is yet to feature for Arsenal this season. Ezri Konsa, who arrived in the summer, has stepped up in his place, starting the Premier League champions' last three matches alongside Gabriel.

England's "Metro" newspaper, citing France's "L'Equipe", confirmed that Saliba took painkillers to get through most of the end of last season and the World Cup, and often could not move freely for between 24 and 48 hours after matches.

Daily treatment and massage now form part of his routine, along with daily physiotherapy sessions at Arsenal, who are keen to take a cautious approach with the centre-back.

Running has replaced cycling, the report added, and his long-awaited return to the first team will ultimately depend on how his body reacts over the coming weeks.

The former Saint-Etienne player is targeting a November return if he keeps progressing and avoids any further setbacks.

For now, Saliba is making the most of the international break. He has left London to enjoy a few days of rest in the Ile-de-France region, an area in north-central France.



