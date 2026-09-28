Support for Virgil van Dijk after row: 'Go after him and slag him off'

René van der Gijp has looked on in amazement at the way Dutch journalists sometimes treat Virgil van Dijk. The analyst from Dordrecht believes it is a world of difference from the way the Netherlands captain is approached at Liverpool.

Last week, Van Dijk got into an exchange with Valentijn Driessen at a press moment after the journalist accused the Netherlands international of being 'grumpy'. Van Dijk hit back by saying that he 'cannot just keep listening to all that moaning all the time'.

"Just imagine it. You play in the Premier League and almost everyone with status, whether it's Wayne Rooney or Gary Lineker, regards you as one of the best centre-backs ever. And in the Netherlands they dismiss you as the stopper for IJsselmeervogels. That's not nice," Van der Gijp said on Monday in the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast.

Presenter Michel van Egmond also sees a clear difference between the approach in the Netherlands and the one in England. "Over there in England, they're all men in suits and ties, from very big, renowned newspapers. In impeccable English, they can cut you down to the ankles too if necessary, but still with a certain regard."

By contrast, Van Egmond was scathing about the Dutch sports journalists. "And then you come to the Netherlands. Lads in jeans, slumped in their seats. And in basic secondary-school English they fire all sorts of rockets at you," he sighed.

Rob Jansen then offered Van Dijk some sincere advice. "Do you know what you should do, Virgil? Start laughing a lot. Treat this entirely with humour. But you have to be able to do that. You can see on his face that he is very angry. He is so experienced and has been through everything. Take on Valentijn (Driessen, ed.). Tear into him, put him in his place, take on other journalists. Then the Netherlands will laugh."

For Van der Gijp, though, that is easier said than done. "Hang on, Rob. It's not only Valentijn, right? It's also Marco van Basten, it's Ruud Gullit, who simply dismiss Van Dijk as 'not a leader'. And they have for years. In England he is all but elevated above everyone."