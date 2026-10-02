Sean Steur still keeps a close eye on Ajax, as he reveals in an extensive interview with De Telegraaf. One player in Míchel's side is giving the Newcastle United midfielder particular enjoyment.

Steur completed his move to England for nearly €30 million, where the football is far more physical than in the Netherlands. "And it is also incredibly fast. But the Premier League is the best league in the world. You have to go full throttle in every match, there is no easy game. That only makes you better."

Even so, the former Ajax player is loving life in English stadiums. "At home at St James’ Park, with our supporters, it is absolutely fantastic. But the away matches are also a joy. I don't think that will ever get boring."

For all his focus on Newcastle United, Ajax are never far from his thoughts. "Ajax were my home for ten years and will always have a special place in my heart. By the way, I enjoy Julian Brandt, he really is an incredibly fine player."

Meanwhile, the midfielder sold by Ajax remains in close contact with Aaron Bouwman, who has broken through in Amsterdam this season. "We grew up together at Ajax, all the way through to the first team. We even made our Champions League debut together, and I found that very special."

Recently, Steur watched Bouwman go off injured in the top clash against PSV. "I was shocked for a moment by that hit from Van Bommel. Ah well, Aaron is a strong lad, I think he will return sooner than expected."

Next up, Newcastle United's multi-million signing will line up for the Netherlands Under-21s against Slovenia Under-21s on Friday evening. Michael Reiziger's side must win to keep their hopes of a place at the European Championship alive.