St Mirren vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream St Mirren vs Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

St. Mirren are set to host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at St. Mirren Park.

The hosts head into this fixture after drawing against St. Johnstone. They are currently going through a patchy run of form as they have won just once in their last five league outings and sit in eighth spot with just 20 points from 14 matches. However, they have made their home quite a fortress and have amassed 17 points from a possible 24.

On the other hand, Rangers will be desperate for the three points to narrow the gap with Celtic at the top which currently stands at seven points after 14 rounds. They head into this fixture off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Hearts and would like to build on that momentum.

Their manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under the scanner for their recent performances, especially after their 7-1 humiliation to Liverpool, and he would like to avoid another slip-up at all costs.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

St Mirren vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: St Mirren vs Rangers Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: St. Mirren Park

How to watch St Mirren vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

This Scottish Premiership game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go in the United Kingdom (UK).

It is not available for streaming in the United States (U.S.).

In India, it can be live streamed on Voot Select.

See here for live football on UK TV this week.

St. Mirren squad & team news

Defender Richard Tait is unavailable with a groin strain. Apart from him coach Stephen Robinson has the entire squad at his disposal.

St. Mirren Predicted XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne, Tanser; Baccus, Erhahon, O'Hara; Main, Ayunga

Position Players Goalkeepers Carson, Urminsky Defenders Strain, Fraser, Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser, Gogic. Midfielders Gogic, Flynn, Erhahon, Reid, O'Hara, Baccus, Kiltie, Henderson. Forwards Jamieson, Offord, Olusanya, Greive, Ayunga, Main, Brophy.

Rangers squad & team news

Rangers have several players sidelined due to injuries. Knee injuries will prevent Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi taking part in proceedings.

Connor Goldson has a hamstring problem while Ryan Jack and Ridvan Yilmaz will also be absent with a calf and hamstring complaints.

John Souttar and Filip Helander are long-term absentees, whereas Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe are unavailable too.

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic; Sands, Lundstram; Wright, Tillman, Kent; Morelos