St Johnstone vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream St Johnstone against Celtic on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic are set to face St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

After losing seven straight matches in all competitions, St Johnstone got back to winning ways in the last game week, where they beat Motherwell 2-0.

Since their defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League in November, Celtic have gone unbeaten in their last 14 games and will hope to extend that streak on Sunday and increase their lead at the top of the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

St Johnstone vs Celtic : date & kick-off time

Game: St Johnstone vs Celtic Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 12:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST Venue: McDiarmid Park

How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and can be streamed live on NOW TV and Celtic TV.

In the United States (US), the match will be live-streamed on Celtic TV.

In India, the match is unavailable to watch.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA Celtic TV UK Sky Sports Celtic TV, NOW TV India NA NA

St Johnstone will be without Ryan McGowan, Charlie Gilmour and Chris Kane due to injuries. The rest of the squad members are fit for selection.

Possible St Johnstone XI: Matthews; Wright, Mitchell, Gordon, Considine, Brown; Phillips, Hallberg, MacPherson; May, Clark

Position Players Goalkeepers Matthews, Parish. Defenders Gordon, McGowan, Considine, Mitchell, Montgomery, Gallacher, Booth, Brown. Midfielders MacPherson, Sandford, Crawford, Phillips, Wright, Wotherspoon, Kucheryavyi, Ballantyne, Carey, McLennan. Forwards May, Clark, Bair, Murphy

Celtic team news and squad

Coach Ange Postecoglou has no major injury concerns ahead of their league clash against St. Johnstone.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada