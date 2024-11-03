How to watch today's Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will be looking to close the gap towards the Premier League top-five when they welcome Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Lilywhites, who knockout out Manchester City to book their own spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in the mid-week, last suffered a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in the league.

Meanwhile, the Villans will aim to extend their stay in the Premier League top-four for another week. Unai Emery's men played out a 1-1 league draw against Bournemouth last weekend and faced a Carabao Cup fourth round exit after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Palace.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Micky van de Ven sustained a hamstring problem in the mid-week City win and will join captain Son Heung-min, Djed Spence and Wilson Odobert on the treatment table.

In Van de Ven's absence, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is likely to deploy Radu Dragusin alongside Cristian Romero at the back, while Timo Werner can join Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson in attack once again.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Davies Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur Forwards: Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Moore

Aston Villa team news

In contrast, Emery is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal for the weekend clash.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara look to have completely recovered from their knee injuries, but the duo may be kept fresh for the Champions League trip to Club Brugge next mid-week.

Meanwhile, forward Ollie Watkins would see himself back in the XI despite Jhon Duran pushing for a start here.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 10, 2024 Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Premier League November 26, 2023 Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League May 13, 2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Premier League January 1, 2023 Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League April 9, 2022 Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Premier League

