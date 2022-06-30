Spurs close to sealing £50m Richarlison transfer with Everton forward set to undergo medical

The Brazil international, who had previously been linked with Arsenal, is preparing to make a big-money move to north London

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Richarlison from Everton, GOAL can confirm, with the Brazil international forward set to undergo a medical.

It appeared at one stage as though the 25-year-old would be heading to north London as a new addition at Arsenal, but the Gunners have turned their attention to alternative Samba stars such as Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha.

That has left a door open for Spurs to swoop in, with another proven Premier League performer being added to Antonio Conte’s ranks on the back of deals for Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

What transfer fee are Tottenham paying for Richarlison?

It is understood that Spurs will be splashing out an initial £50 million ($61m) fee in order to get a deal for Richarlison over the line.

An agreement reached with Premier League rivals includes the option for a further £10m ($12m) to be paid in add-ons.

How long is Richarlison’s contract at Tottenham?

Reports suggest that the South American star will be committing to a five-year contract with Spurs through to the summer of 2027.

Personal terms have been agreed, with medical tests the last box to be ticked before the relevant paperwork can be completed.

Why are Spurs signing Richarlison?

Tottenham already boast plenty of firepower in their ranks, with England captain Harry Kane very much a talismanic presence in the final third of the field.

They also have Son Heung-min on their books, with the South Korean forward claiming a share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski impressed on the back of his loan move from Juventus in January, but questions have been asked of how long Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn will be sticking around.

Conte is eager to avoid leaving himself short of options in an important area of the field, with Richarlison being drafted in as another ready-made starter.

Article continues below

He has, having first arrived in English football at Watford in 2017, reached double figures when it comes to goals in each of the last four seasons.

Richarlison has registered 53 in total for Everton through 152 appearances and has shown that he can be a threat down the middle, out wide, on the floor and in the air.

Further reading