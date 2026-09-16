Spain strike and tie down 'the best coach in the world' for the 2030 World Cup

Luis de la Fuente has extended his contract with the Spanish Football Federation until the 2030 World Cup, federation president Rafael Louzan announced to Diario AS on Wednesday.

De la Fuente has been Spain coach for the past three years. He replaced Luis Enrique in 2023 after the World Cup in Qatar.

That appointment proved a masterstroke. In 2024, De la Fuente led Spain to the European Championship in Germany, beating England in the final.

Two years later, Spain also won the World Cup in North America under his leadership. They beat Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Previously in charge of, among others, Athletic Club and Alavés, the former manager was still under contract with the federation until mid-2028, but will now sign until mid-2030.

Louzan also revealed that the federation want to keep the experienced coach beyond 2030. “He is going to extend until 2030, and perhaps even beyond that,” the president said.

“We have the best coach in the world. The results confirm it. We are currently sorting out the paperwork,” he concluded.