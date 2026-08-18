Simeone writes the final chapter in the Álvarez deal

Diego Simeone has slammed the door on Julian Alvarez joining Barcelona this window. The Atletico Madrid boss is determined to keep the Argentine striker, even as the debate over his future rumbles on with roughly two weeks left before the market shuts.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Atletico's La Liga opener against Malaga, Simeone insisted the board, led by Miguel Angel Gil Marin, have taken a clear and decisive position on Alvarez. The owner's comments, he said, had ended any room for debate about a possible exit.

"If the club owner Gil Marin has spoken categorically, I think the matter is very clear," Simeone said, referring to Atletico's refusal to open the door to a move to Barcelona.

The Argentine boss did admit, though, that Alvarez is going through a difficult phase both psychologically and on the pitch. The club are working to help him rediscover his focus and his best form, but Simeone made clear the player is not ready to feature right now.

"From a sporting standpoint, we will try to look after the person and the player, and we hope he will be in the right conditions to continue caring for the name and the player that he is," Simeone added, explaining that his staff do not see the striker in any state to play matches at present.

Crisis or no crisis, Simeone insisted he still believes in building the team around Alvarez. The player has given a great deal to Atletico since arriving, and he remains central to the manager's plans for the new campaign.

"I still think the same way," Simeone said. "He is an exceptional lad, and we continue to think about building a team around him. He has given a lot to the club since his arrival."

Alvarez will not be in the squad for the La Liga opener against Malaga on Wednesday evening, with Simeone confirming the striker simply isn't ready to take part.

Pressed on how Atletico's supporters might react if the player stays, the manager refused to be drawn. He voiced his respect for every opinion and pointed to past experiences with players in similar situations, such as Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

"People will give their opinion and think what they must think," he said. "I respect all positions."

On the transfer market, Simeone left the door open. Atletico remain ready for whatever unfolds before the window closes, and the true shape of the squad will only become clear once it does.

"There is still a market and we are ready for what will happen," the Argentine said. "When the market closes we will have a clearer idea of where we stand."