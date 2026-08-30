Simeone: We need Alvarez's help, and something may happen before the end of the transfer window

Diego Simeone reflected on Atlético Madrid's 3-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday evening at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in the third round of the Spanish league.

The Atlético coach spoke during the press conferenceafter the match:

Match analysis:

"We were fortunate to put in a very good performance. The boys did an excellent job, both in winning the ball back and, in particular, in the transition when playing out. We knew Sevilla were coming off two very good results, with that eagerness that drives them to try to press high."

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Álex Baena's confidence after the World Cup:

"There's no need to say much, things speak for themselves. It's clear that the motivation and the impact it had on his heart and mind after winning the World Cup, and the trust he received from the coach because he played every match, he is repaying us today with his play and his work (he scored two goals). We need him. We need this from him, and clearly we will demand that he keeps it up, because that is what is required and that is the most complicated part."

What does Hjulmand bring to Atlético Madrid?

"Balance, mainly. He comes from a league played at a slower pace, one that does not have the speed found in the Spanish or English leagues. Little by little he is trying to gain assurance and speed, especially in his play. He has a good pass between the lines, he is strong in the air... We hope he keeps improving, we need him and we will demand of him because he has the qualities to help us."

What is Simeone expecting from the close of the transfer market?

"I won't say it now because of what is happening with Julián (Álvarez) and everything going on around him, so that you don't add it from your side. I always say something can happen (in the transfer market), I say the same thing every year. This is football, and something can always happen. But I'm not saying it for any particular reason, okay? (laughs)."

How is Julián Álvarez?

"He is in his own personal process. We will be here, I repeat once again, to help him from a sporting point of view and for him to help us, because he is an exceptional player."

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