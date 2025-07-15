‘Silently panics’ - How ‘nervous’ U.S. President Donald Trump felt after bizarrely crashing Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup trophy lift

U.S. President Donald Trump was “nervous” and can be seen “silently panicking” after crashing Chelsea’s trophy lift at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

That is the opinion of a body language expert after casting a critical eye over Trump’s bizarre antics as a global gathering on American soil came to a close. Premier League giants from Stamford Bridge walked away with the ultimate prize.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Chelsea stunned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final, with Trump among those in attendance to watch Enzo Maresca’s side prevail. He handed over major silverware at the full-time whistle.

DID YOU KNOW?

Rather than remove himself from the stage after presenting the Club World Cup to Blues captain Reece James, Trump opted to remain in place - leading to bewilderment all round as the 79-year-old became inadvertently caught up in wild celebrations.

WHAT BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAID

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman has told SpinBit: “There's one tiny gesture that reveals that Donald Trump was nervous on that stage with Chelsea. As Donald Trump hands Reece James the trophy, his body language is surprisingly humble. He lowers his head in deference and turns his head to one side, which shows that he's being attentive. The President appears uncertain about his exact role there, but he keeps going and successfully completes the job of passing the trophy.

“The moment that this part is completed, however, the American leader is lost. He doesn't know what's expected of him and he silently panics with no one to tell him where to go. The one gesture that indicates his nervousness is the straightening of his jacket. This is an involuntary move which is one of the 'grooming' gestures, he tugs on his coat as if trying to make himself a little more presentable, because he isn't sure what lies ahead. With that adjustment of his clothes he feels a little more prepared for the unknown.”

TELL ME MORE

Honigman added: “It would seem that nobody told him whether he's required to be there, whether on or off the stage, so he fills the time with smiles, nods and claps. They're positive gestures but not truly engaging with anyone. Donald Trump looks around him, and stops clapping when he sees that nobody else on the stage is clapping, so he's momentarily even more lost, and scanning the players to see which move he should be copying. Then he starts bouncing as they celebrate, trying to be part of the party.

“Trump seems truly thrilled to be there, smiling with his cheeks rounded, teeth showing, which indicates delight. The sound of the crowd cheering and applauding puts him at his ease and he regains his composure, standing strong with his shoulders even and feet slightly apart, feeling more comfortable thanks to the cheers and claps.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?

Trump’s antics and mixed emotions added another layer of intrigue to Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph, with few tipping them to go all the way before a ball was kicked in the United States. They will now reign for four years, through to the next CWC tournament in 2029.