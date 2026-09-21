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Real Valladolid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Shocking surprise: Moroccan minor hides under Real Valladolid's bus to cross into Spain

Morocco
AD Ceuta FC vs Real Valladolid
AD Ceuta FC
Real Valladolid
Segunda Division
Morocco
Spain

A painful story

A 17-year-old Moroccan boy had wedged himself inside one of the axles of Real Valladolid's team bus, and members of the club's delegation discovered him during the return journey from Ceuta to Spain. The bizarre incident ended with the teenager being handed over to the authorities.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the minor boarded the bus at the port of Ceuta and hid underneath it before the crossing of the Strait of Gibraltar towards the Iberian Peninsula. He took his chance as the team headed home after their match against Ceuta.

Real Valladolid had drawn 1-1 with Ceuta on Sunday evening at the Alfonso Murube Stadium. The bus then left the port of Ceuta at half past nine, bound for the port of Algeciras.

More than an hour into the journey, as the bus neared Jerez de la Frontera, the team heard cries for help coming from beneath them. The driver and the delegation stopped to check where the sound was coming from.

Inside one of the bus's axles, they found the boy. He had managed to stay hidden the entire time.

Panic had gripped him, yet an initial examination confirmed his condition was stable. He had suffered only a few bruises.

Authorities took charge of the minor to carry out the necessary legal measures.

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