Serie C: Trapani’s appeal rejected; five-point deduction confirmed

The Federal Court of Appeal, sitting as a full bench, has dismissed the appeal lodged by Trapani (Serie C Group C), upholding the fine of €1,500 and the five-point deduction from the league table to be applied during the current season, which were imposed on 9 March by the National Federal Court for administrative breaches. The club had been referred to the court on 3 January following a report by the Independent Commission for the Verification of the Economic and Financial Balance of Sports Clubs. The Court also rejected the appeal by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office regarding the disproportionate nature of the sanctions imposed by the TFN on Trapani and its directors.

Furthermore, Trapani’s appeal to overturn the eight-point league penalty imposed in May 2025 by the TFN for administrative violations – and upheld last June by the Federal Court of Appeal – was declared inadmissible. (ANSA).