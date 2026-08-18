AC Milan are set to receive an opening bid for Santiago Gimenez, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 25-year-old striker has already agreed personal terms with FC Porto.

The Portuguese champions want to move quickly and hope to strike a deal with Milan soon.

Porto want to take Gimenez on loan at first, with an option to buy. According to Transfermarkt, the Mexican is currently worth €18 million.

Milan paid more than €30 million to Feyenoord for Gimenez at the start of 2025.

His contract at Milan runs until mid-2029, but it does not look like he will see it out.

Across 37 official matches for Milan, Gimenez has registered 7 goals and 6 assists. The appointment of Rúben Amorim also does not appear to have changed his situation.

Since the World Cup, Gimenez has been struggling with an ankle injury and has not played a single minute in pre-season.