Sancho hits assist landmark as Borussia Dortmund near Champions League qualification

The England international took his tally up to 11 when he set up two goals for the Bundesliga side against Mainz

Jadon Sancho has registered 10 Bundesliga assists for the third year in a row after setting up two goals for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

The winger provided Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus in the first half of the Bundesliga clash against Mainz as his side enjoyed a two-goal lead at the break.

The assist for Guerreiro took Sancho into double figures for the season before his second assist lifted his tally to 11. He has also netted eight in the German top-flight this term.

Sancho a season away from matching Beckham

The last Englishman to register 10 or more assists in one of Europe's top five leagues was David Beckham.

10 - Jadon #Sancho has registered 10+ assists for the third consecutive Bundesliga campaign, becoming the first Englishman to reach 10 assists in three straight seasons in Europe's top five leagues since David #Beckham between 1997-98 and 2000-01 (four seasons). All-seeing. pic.twitter.com/MLn09QRNyv — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 16, 2021

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star hit double figures four years in a row, meaning Sancho has one more stellar season to go if he is to match that record.

Dortmund close in on Champions League spot

A win at Mainz on Sunday would see Dortmund secure a place in the group stage of next season's Champions League. Edin Terzic's team would be guaranteed a top-four finish with one game left to play if they maintain their advantage.

They would be four points clear of fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who lost 4-3 to Schalke on Saturday in their penultimate game of the campaign.

