Lewandowski matches Muller record with 40th Bundesliga goal of the season for Bayern Munich

The prolific Polish striker has emulated the efforts of a legendary frontman who went before him in Bavaria

Robert Lewandowski has matched the record of Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller by scoring his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a meeting with Freiburg.

The Polish striker has been a prolific presence throughout a memorable spell at the Allianz Arena, with history-making efforts cementing his place in modern football folklore.

Many considered it to be only a matter of time before he emulated the achievements of Muller by becoming only the second man to reach the 40-goal mark in a single German top-flight campaign.

How Lewandowski made history

World Cup winner Muller contributed 40 efforts to Bayern's Bundesliga cause back in 1971-72.

The former West Germany international remains the club's all-time leading marksman, having hit 565 goals across 15 years, but has seen a star of the present secure a standing alongside him in the goalscoring stakes.

Lewandowski appears to be getting better with age, with the 32-year-old showing no sign of slowing down in the final third.

He registered 55 goals across all competitions last season and is now up to 45 in the current campaign.

The most recent of those came in a meeting with Freiburg, with there 26 minutes on the clock when he recorded a historic strike from the penalty spot.

Upon hitting the back of the net once more, Lewandowski lifted up his top in celebration to reveal a shirt featuring the face of Muller underneath.

The bigger picture

Lewandowski has been on Bayern's books since 2014, with a move from Borussia Dortmund completed as a free agent.

He has proved to be one of the best pieces of recruitment business ever carried out by Bavarian giants.

The Pole is fast closing in on 300 goals in total during his time at the Allianz Arena and will expect to break through that barrier next season.

Article continues below

That is if he sticks around in Munich, with surprising speculation surfacing regarding his future.

Lewandowski has stated on a regular basis that he has plenty of football left in him and prominent figures at Bayern have sought to quash the rumours suggesting that a sale could be sanctioned.

Further reading