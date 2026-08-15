Fatih Tekke has named his Trabzonspor side for the trip to Kasimpasa on the opening weekend of the Turkish Super Lig.

The manager has opted to leave new Egyptian signing Mohamed Salah on the bench for the clash, which Gorkan Hasova will officiate.

According to Gazete Pencere, Trabzonspor start with Onana, Savic, Nwakaeme, Pina, Mustafa, Bouchouari, Aral, Malinovskyi, Metehan, Savio and Onuachu.

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, line up with Andreas, Arous, Eli, Yesin, Wink, Baldursson, Mendes, Diabate, Murtaza, Guven and Bendezik.

Reigning champions Galatasaray opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Corum.