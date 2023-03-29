Sadio Mane & Julian Nagelsmann had FURIOUS dressing room row before Bayern manager's sacking

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane was reportedly involved in a furious dressing room row with Julian Nagelsmann prior to the manager's sacking.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane angrily confronted Nagelsmann about his lack of playing time at Bayern in front of the rest of the squad before the coach was fired, according to Bild. The former Liverpool man was unhappy at only playing eight minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie and made his feelings clear after the game. Bayern players felt that Nagelsmann appeared to be intimidated by Mane during the incident, which shocked the dressing room. The Bavarian giants won the game 2-0 to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann only lasted two more games before being fired and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Mane will be hoping he can convince Tuchel to play him regularly at Bayern. The forward enjoyed a bright start to life in Germany but a leg injury, that required surgery, saw him sidelined for a lengthy spell and he has struggled to impress since. Bayern are said to be growing concerned by his form and fitness.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel has already made his intentions clear at Bayern and says he wants to win "all the titles" this season, with the Bavarians still in contention in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the German Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern have won only five of their 10 Bundesliga games in 2023 (3D 2L) and, with 52 points after 25 games, they are playing their weakest league season in 11 years - in 2011/12 they had 51 points at this stage of the season, which was the last time the Munich side were not German champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bavarian giants begin life under new manager Tuchel with a crunch clash against current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.