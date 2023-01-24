WATCH: Sadio Mane is back! Bayern Munich star returns to training ahead of huge PSG Champions League clash

Sadio Mane has returned to training with Bayern Munich after recovering from a leg injury that ruled him out of the 2022 World Cup.

Mane injured ahead of World Cup

Missed entire tournament

But has now returned to training

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegal star Mane has returned to the training field with Bayern after recovering from an injury sustained in November just before the World Cup kicked off. The 30-year-old required surgery to fix his fibula and was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result, but has been welcomed back into training in footage uploaded to Bayern's official YouTube channel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane picked up the injury against Werder Bremen in Bayern's penultimate fixture of 2022 and ultimately needed an operation, forcing him out of action for around three months. As well as missing out on Senegal's World Cup campaign - where they reached the last 16 - there were doubts that Mane would return in time for Bayern's mammoth Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. However, with the 30-year-old now back on the grass, he looks set to make Die Roten's first knockout stage challenge.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Before the trip to Paris on February 14, Bayern have a glut of fixtures to play as they look to pull away at the top of the Bundesliga, and they must find a vein of winning form after drawing with RB Leipzig.