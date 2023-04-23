'Everything I own smells like champagne' - Ryan Reynolds reveals toll of Wrexham's crazy celebrations after they secure National League promotion

Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds has revealed the extent of Wrexham's crazy celebrations after securing promotion to the EFL.

Wrexham finally return to the EFL

Promotion secured with 3-1 win over Boreham Wood

Champagne was flowing afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? This season, Wrexham and Notts County have battled it out in one of the greatest title races English league football has ever seen, both smashing the National League points record and serving up some wonderful football along the way. But one team had to prevail, and last night, Wrexham got over the line, securing the league title with a dramatic 3-1 win against play-off chasers Boreham Wood. Understandably, the celebrations afterward were jubilant, and today, joint owner Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter to reveal the toll.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass," he tweeted. "I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC". For someone who knew virtually nothing about football just two years ago, it's clear that the pure emotion and drama of the sport has had a real impact.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clearly, Reynolds has fallen in love with the beautiful game, and the Wrexham community has a massive hold over him and co-chairman Rob McElhenney. As the club's Hollywood owners recover from a night of crazy celebration, so does the town, as fans of Wrexham reflect on a remarkable season that has propelled them into the football league for the first time in 15 years.

WHAT NEXT? There's one game left for Wrexham this season, a trip to relegation-threatened Torquay United, and it's fair to say that the match will be a party for fans of the Red Dragons. After that, attention will turn to next season, when Paul Mullin and Co. will line up in League Two.