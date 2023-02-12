Roy Keane reveals his Super Bowl pick as Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles collide

- Keane delivers verdict ahead of big game
- Said he wishes he could attend game
- Picks the Eagles as his winner
WHAT HAPPENED? The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night and football tough man Keane has revealed who he thinks will win the illustrious game...
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keane is a big NFL fan and was spotted late last year at one of the franchise's games held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. A fan approached him for a selfie but Keane denied him in brutal fashion!