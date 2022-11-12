Martin O'Neill reveals beard & dog key to getting Roy Keane selfie after viral NFL moment

Martin O'Neill has revealed how best to get a selfie with surly Manchester United legend Roy Keane, and it involves his facial hair and a dog.

Roy Keane refused fan selfie at NFL game

Martin O'Neill reveals secret to grabbing pic

Involves beard and a four-legged friend

WHAT HAPPENED? Keane was caught turning away a selfie at an NFL game recently. The fan thought he'd try his chances with the Irishman, but was ordered away from Keane, exiting the scene pretty quickly after being told no.

Roy Keane at the 🏈 NFL pic.twitter.com/9vaFCwXM5g — @DCROSSROADS#11🟢🟡 (@cross_d4) October 10, 2022

O'Neill has now advised people on how they might be best positioned to secure a selfie with the stern Irishman, and it involves his facial hair...

WHAT IS ROY KEANE SELFIE SECRET? Appearing on The Late Late Show, O'Neill told host Ryan Tubridy: "First of all when I think about Roy, if he's wearing the beard, which does not suit him, trouble's brewing.

Taking notes from Martin O’Neill on how to approach Roy Keane 📝



Check for beard ✅

Bring dog ✅#latelate pic.twitter.com/eNzwyDbdfW — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 11, 2022

"If he's clean shaven I can kind of relax a bit. I can see it coming and you want to warn the people coming up, 'please don't go there'.

"But the one piece of advice I will give to anybody is If you want to have a selfie with Roy, buy a dog.

"He will stop for anybody who has a dog. He will have selfies and he will bring them for tea. Buy a dog - that's the most important."

Next time you go looking for a selfie with Keane, you know what to do.