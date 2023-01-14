Rotherham vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rotherham against Blackburn in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to move closer to the promotion spots when they travel to the New York Stadium to take on Rotherham in the Championship on Saturday.

The Millers come into this one in 21st as their winless run in all competitions was extended to seven games after last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Ipswich Town in the FA Cup third round.

Meanwhile, third-placed Blackburn made progress to the FA Cup fourth round after a 1-0 win over fellow Championship high-fliers Norwich City - one of just two victories in their last five games in all competitions.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Rotherham vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time

Game: Rotherham vs Blackburn Rovers Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST Venue: New York Stadium, Rotherham

How to watch Rotherham vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The game will also not be televised nor streamed in India.

Rotherham team news & squad

Tom Eaves, Ben Wiles, Georgie Kelly and Grant Hall are out injured, while January signings Sean Morrison and Leo Hjelde may make their club debuts against Blackburn.

Chiedozie Ogbene was given 20 minutes against Ipswich after recovering from an ankle problem and may start, as could Lee Peltier who has made it to training this week.

Peter Kioso or Wes Harding look likely to fill in for Brooke Norton-Cuffy who has left the club to join Coventry on loan from Arsenal.

Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Peltier, Wood, Morrison; Kioso, Rathbone, Barlaser, Lindsay, Bramall; Washington, Ogbene

Position Players Goalkeepers Johansson, Vickers, Hemfrey Defenders Morrison, Humphreys, McCart, Wood, Hull, Hjelde, Bramall, Bola, Harding, Kioso, Peltier Midfielders Dorose, Odoffin, Barlaser, Rathbone, Lindsay, Warne, McGuckin, Ferguson Forwards Washington

Blackburn Rovers team news & squad

Callum Brittain's medial collateral ligament problem will keep the defender out, with midfielders Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Szmodics due to return by the end of the month.

Ryan Hedges and Tyler Morton are likely to make the XI on Saturday after the duo started on the bench against Norwich, but there won't be many changes otherwise.

Jack Vale - fresh from scoring the winner against Norwich - may get the nod ahead of Sam Gallagher, while Ben Brereton Diaz is in fine form and should start alongside him.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, S. Wharton, Hyam, Pickering; Morton, Travis; Hedges, Dack, Brereton Diaz; Vale