Rodri: There is no similarity between Flick and Guardiola

Rodri knows exactly what Barcelona have become under Hansi Flick. The Spain star has laid bare the differences between the German and Pep Guardiola, his old boss at Manchester City, while also weighing in on Barcelona's physical intensity next to Real Madrid.

Asked to compare Flick and Guardiola during an interview with "Cadena COPE" radio, the Spain captain didn't hesitate: "Never. There is no resemblance whatsoever between the two of them."

His first days at Barcelona left an impression nothing like what he'd expected.

Laughing, Rodri told the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "When I first arrived, I thought I was coming to the Barcelona that relies on passing and possession drills, then they put me through four days of intensive training, so I said to myself: 'What have I got myself into?' They started with tough physical training and gym exercises. I think they wanted to impose their style on me in a way. It was not normal."

Nothing surprised him more than the physical demands. Asked whether he trained harder than at his previous clubs, the Spain international was blunt: "It surprised me, yes."

Back he went to the direct comparison with Manchester City, and for Rodri, Guardiola sees player preparation in another way entirely: "Pep believed that competition gives you rhythm. Hansi is completely different, he pushed those of us who joined the team later very hard."

Talk soon turned to the physical side of the game. Journalist Juanma Castaño reminded Rodri that Barcelona are currently the second fastest team in the Spanish league, and the midfielder kept it simple: "Well, we have room for improvement in that respect."

Then came the question about which team runs the least. Rodri tried to dodge it at first, saying: "You tell me, you tell me. Real Madrid?".

That comment opened up a wider debate about the value of physical effort in the modern game. He explained: "I think modern football is closely linked to the teams that run more, but you have to run efficiently and in the right way. The two things are connected, if you run, your options increase."

For now, Rodri is focused on the Spain national team, training with them while he settles into life at Barcelona. He has posted a passing accuracy of 94.2% across his seven official matches with the Blaugrana. Flick has handled his minutes carefully after Rodri arrived without a pre-season, giving him an average of 62.71 minutes per match so he can build towards peak fitness gradually.

Once the international break ends, Barcelona face two blockbusters: Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga.

The World Cup winner made no secret of his appetite for nights like these. Asked to pick between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, though, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner went for the two-time European champions.

Rodri told the "Foot Mercato" network: "You will face the European champions, the best team of recent years, then you will face Real Madrid in the Clasico. Well, I would choose the match against Paris. They are the best team at the moment."

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums















