Trinity Rodman makes USWNT debut in 0-0 SheBelieves Cup draw with Czech Republic

Trinity Rodman made her highly-anticipated U.S. women's national team debut in Thursday night's 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic.

Rodman, 19, has emerged as one of the top young players in American soccer after leading the Washington Spirit to the NWSL championship and winning the league's rookie of the year award in 2021.

The winger came on in the 60th minute for the USWNT, who were unable to begin their SheBelieves Cup campaign with a win.

What's been said?

"Obviously we all know Trinity is a good player and I thought she was dangerous when she came in," USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in his post-game press conference.

"She got a couple of good opportunities and was threatening the back line of Czech Republic, and that was exciting to see her there.

"I know the players around her were very excited to see that and I think this is the first of many for her. She definitely needs more minutes, more caps, more games, and I have no doubt that she's going to perform even better."

Rodman's rise

Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, burst onto the scene in 2021 after the Spirit selected her second overall in the league's draft.

The teenager scored seven goals and added seven assists as she won the NWSL Rookie of the Year as well as the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year award.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Spirit gave Rodman a new four-year contract worth a reported $1.1 million, making her the highest-paid player in NWSL history.

