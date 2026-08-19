Roberto Carlos responds for the first time to reports of his conversion to Islam

Former Brazilian star Roberto Carlos has responded to the widely circulated reports about him converting to Islam following his marriage to Moroccan Souhaila Al-Tahiri.

According to the Turkish press, Carlos, 53, converted to Islam around four weeks ago after reciting the Shahada during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, one of the well-known figures within the Muslim community in Brazil.

Fuelling the claims was a post by Ali Sahin, a member of parliament for Turkey's Justice and Development Party, who spoke about a meeting he held with a number of representatives of the Muslim community in Brazil.

Sahin said on his account on the platform "X" two days ago that he met Sheikh Jihad Hamada, who is based in Sao Paulo, during a visit to the Brazilian Charitable Union of Muslim Youth. The sheikh told him Carlos had been in contact for a long time before visiting him four weeks ago, reciting the Shahada and choosing Islam.

Carlos, though, has broken his silence. He insists the reports about his conversion to Islam are "untrue".

The Real Madrid legend told the Saudi newspaper "Okaz" on Wednesday: "I hold the utmost respect for Islam, and it is wonderful to see my wife praying, but the rumours going around about my conversion to Islam are untrue."

On the wedding ceremony that sparked the speculation, he added: "The celebration was held in more than one form. We were keen to hold a ceremony suited to the beliefs of the family members, as they are Catholics, alongside another ceremony suited to my wife and her Muslim friends."

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