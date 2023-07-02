Revealed: Kylian Mbappe demanding staggering €240m-per-year contract from transfer suitors to leave PSG this summer

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly demanding a staggering contract from potential transfer suitors to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? For a third summer in a row, the future of Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest talking points in football. The PSG attacker is once again being linked with Real Madrid, but according to Marca, he is demanding a staggering €240m-per-year contract to leave this summer. Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool, but it is unlikely that the Reds will be willing to match the Frenchman's salary expectations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and Real Madrid were at the centre of a prolonged transfer saga last summer, but ultimately the World Cup winner decided to stay in Paris and sign a lucrative new contract. However, Mbappe has reportedly told PSG that he will stay at the club for only one more season and will not activate the optional one-year extension clause to stay until 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That means that come January 1, 2024, Mbappe will be free to negotiate personal terms with other clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: With Karim Benzema departing for Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid would have liked to have signed Mbappe this summer. But his huge wage demands - on top of a transfer fee for PSG - make such a move an impossibility - as per Marca. Los Blancos have already splashed £113m on Jude Bellingham this summer, so will have to wait until next year if they want to get their hands on one of the world's best strikers.