Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders has signed his transfer contract with Al-Qadsiah, the Manchester City midfielder's latest move of the summer window.

Press reports had revealed that Al-Qadsiah opened advanced talks with Manchester City over Reijnders this summer, with an initial fee of 60 million euros mooted.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" said Reijnders put pen to paper on his transfer to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday.

The fee, though, will be just 42 million euros, according to the paper. In return the midfielder will pocket a phenomenal salary worth 18 million dollars.

Earlier reports had Reijnders landing in Saudi Arabia on Monday to wrap up the switch, all terms already agreed.

A debut could come as soon as Friday, when Al-Qadsiah face Al-Ittihad in the second round of the Roshn League. That call rests with Irish coach Brendan Rodgers.

The 28-year-old joined City from Milan last summer, going on to make 50 appearances for the club. He scored seven goals and laid on eight assists along the way.

Al-Qadsiah are busy bolstering their squad for the new season, not least because they will contest the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.