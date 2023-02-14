Reading vs Rotherham United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Reading against Rotherham United in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Reading will take on Rotherham in the Championship on Tuesday.

The Royals head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. They are yet to win a game in 2023 and are now in the 18th spot with 38 points from 30 matches. Paul Ince should be a concerned manager due to his team's lengthy rough patch and will hope that his troops can turn around their fortunes against another struggling side.

Rotherham sit two places behind Reading with 33 points from 30 matches. They have drawn their last three matches in the Championship and have had problems with their finishing. They have scored just nine goals in 16 matches on the road, which is the least in the Championship.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Reading vs Rotherham date & kick-off time

Game: Reading vs Rotherham Date: February 14, 2023 Kick-off: 3 pm ET, 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (Feb 15) Venue: Madejski Stadium, Reading

How to watch Reading vs Rotherham on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via Sky Go.

The game will not be televised nor streamed in India and the United States (US).

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK N/A Sky Go India N/A N/A

Reading team news and squad

Reading will miss the suspended defender Mamadou Loum while Sam Hutchinson is still on the treatment table with an injured Achilles tendon.

Reading possible XI: Lumley; Yiadom, Sarr, Mbengue; Hoilett, Ince, McIntyre, Hendrick, Baba; Long, Carroll

Position Players Goalkeepers Lumley, Bouzanis. Defenders Holmes, McIntyre, Sarr, Mbengue, Dann, Baba, Guinness-Walker, Yiadom, Abrefa. Midfielders Tetek, Hendrick, Casadei, Fornah, Ejaria, Camara. Forwards Meite, Hoilett, Ince, Azeez, Joao, Carrroll, Long.

Rotherham team news & squad

Ben Wiles, and Sean Morrison are out injured.

Apart from these two players, the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Bramall; Odoffin, Coventry, Rathbone; Ogbene, Hugill, Fosu