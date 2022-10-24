RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream RB Leipzig against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid will look to continue their splendid run of form when they take on RB Leipzig in a Champions League fixture at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos have already qualified for the round of 16 with 10 points from four matches and are ahead of second-placed Leipzig by four points in Group F. If Leipzig beat the Spanish outfit in front of their home fans and Shakhtar Donetsk lose to Celtic they will progress to the knockouts. However, if they fall to Madrid, they would need to defeat the Ukrainian side on the final matchday.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's men have had smooth sailing so far and would seal top spot with another win. They are unbeaten in the competition, thanks to Antonio Rudiger's last-gasp equaliser against Shakhtar in their previous outing, and head into this fixture off the back of a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sevilla in La Liga.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Date: October 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on TV on Paramount +.

In the U.K., BT Sport 6 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app US NA Paramount + India Sony Ten 3 SD & HD SonyLIV

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide RB Leipzig team news and squad Leipzig will miss the services of Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, and Peter Gulacsi through injuries. Whereas, Timo Werner remains a doubt and will require a late fitness test. Andre Silva might lead the line with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai as the supporting cast. Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, and David Raum could start in a four-man backline shielding Janis Blaswich between the sticks. RB Leipzig Predicted XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Forsberg; A Silva Position Players Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Baswich, Nickisch. Defenders Angelino, Orban, Simakan, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Raum, Ba, Dialo, Gvardiol. Midfielders Szoboszlai, Laimer, Kampl, Forsberg, Haidara, Schlager. Forwards Nkunku, Poulsen, Werner, Silva, Novoa

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will miss veteran Karim Benzema and Luka Modric through injuries. Fede Valverde has also not travelled with the squad after he picked up a knock against Sevilla, whereas Dani Ceballos is a long-term absentee.

Marco Asensio could get a rare start along with usual suspects Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes. Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, and Aurelien Tchouameni should start in midfield.

Thibaut Courtois is the undisputed starter in goal and should be shielded by a back-four of Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius