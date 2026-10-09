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Rian Rosendaal
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Probable Feyenoord line-up: this XI must beat leaders AZ

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Feyenoord will try to take top spot from AZ on Saturday. The Rotterdam side are set to do it with a familiar line-up, Voetbalzone predict. The Eredivisie cracker at De Kuip kicks off at 18:45 and will be shown live on ESPN 1. 

In goal against the leaders from Alkmaar is Tjark Ernst. Feyenoord's back four, from right to left, is made up of Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Marmól. Watanabe is fit again after suffering an injury with the Japan national team.

In midfield, Oussama Targhalline and Charles Vanhoutte must provide control. Gjivai Zechiël, who made his debut for the Netherlands national team, is the most attack-minded player in the trio.

Fully fit again, Anis Hadj Moussa starts in his usual position on the right wing, while Luciano Valente is expected to carry the threat from the left. Nacho Ferri leads the line.

Victory would send Feyenoord one point above AZ and put the Rotterdam side top of the table. Confidence is high after 7-0 and 5-0 wins over PEC Zwolle and FC Utrecht before the international break.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Eredivisie

10 Oct 2026

AZ

AZ

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Marmól; Targhalline, Vanhoutte, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.

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