Barcelona are accelerating their efforts to reshape their squad before the transfer window closes. The club have opened a new door for one of their young players to seek a different destination, with interest growing from several clubs inside and outside Spain.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona would welcome the permanent departure of Hector Fort. The player has been told he no longer figures in the team's plans for the new season, and several clubs are keen to sign him.

Everton, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund had all enquired about the Spanish full-back's situation before Real Sociedad joined the list of interested parties. They acted on the positive reports they gathered about the player during his loan spell at Elche.

Fort will not take part again in Barcelona's pre-season preparations. His future looks set to be decided in the coming days, with priority given to the sporting project that offers him the greater chance of playing.

Elche were keen to keep the player, but that option has become unlikely. Barcelona do not want to loan him out again and are insisting on a permanent sale.

The Catalan club have set the value of the deal at around 10 million euros. Any club wanting to sign Fort must submit an offer close to that figure to enter the race.

Fort's case, alongside that of Marc Casado, ranks among the most pressing matters Barcelona want to resolve before the window closes. The aim is to generate extra revenue and expand the wage margin to register new players.

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