They've spent how much?! Premier League breaks transfer record yet again as clubs close in on £2bn barrier

Premier League clubs have broken their own transfer record again, as they have spent £1.95 billion ($2.4bn) on players in the summer window.

PL clubs rack up huge spend

Week left in transfer window

Record stood at £1.92 billion

WHAT HAPPENED? An analysis from Deloitte shows Premier League clubs have splashed nearly £2 billion ($2.5bn) on new players in this window, overtaking last season's record. There have been two transfers worth over £100m ($125m), with Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea from Brighton and Declan Rice moving from West Ham to Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most top clubs have spent big this summer, with Manchester City splashing out on Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, and Mateo Kovacic and Manchester United bringing in Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, while Chelsea have spent £340m ($427m) in total themselves. Even newly-promoted Burnley have spent £90m ($113m) as they bid to remain in the division.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The transfer window closes next week, and more spending is likely to take the Premier League beyond the £2bn barrier.