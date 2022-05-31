Poland manager wants Lewandowski to sign for Liverpool after Bayern Munich transfer admission

The veteran striker has confirmed his desire to leave Allianz Arena after eight years with the German champions

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Robert Lewandowski sign for Liverpool after his Bayern Munich transfer admission.

Lewandowski has become one of the best strikers of his generation since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, helping the club win multiple Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

However, the 33-year-old revealed he won't be extending his contract beyond 2023 after Bayern's latest domestic success, sparking speculation over his next move.

What has the Poland manager said about Lewandowski?

Lewandowski went a step further this week as he announced his desire to leave Allianz Arena this summer.

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over," he said at a press conference while away on international duty. "I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Michniewicz was present alongside Lewandowski ahead of Poland's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales, and made it clear on his preferred next destination for the veteran frontman.

“I’d like to see Lewandowski in Liverpool since I'm a supporter of the club," said the national team boss.

Could Lewandowski join Liverpool?

It has been suggested Liverpool will be in the market for extra attacking reinforcements in the summer window with Sadio Mane expected to move on, amid strong links to Bayern.

Lewandowski is among those being touted for a potential move to Anfield, where he would be able to reunite with former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are not leading the race for the Poland international at this stage though, with reports Spanish giants Barcelona have already held talks with his representatives.

