'Time will come' - Bayern Munich's Lewandowski promises transfer update 'soon' amid Barcelona links

The Poland forward has made it clear he wishes to end his time in Bundesliga - and says a reveal of his next move is imminent

Robert Lewandowski has promised information on his future is imminent, with the Bayern Munich striker saying "the time will come soon" to reveal his next steps amid speculation over a move to Barcelona.

The veteran attacker has refused new terms at Allianz Arena and wishes to end his time with the Bundesliga heavyweights following another successful league campaign, with the Blaugrana thought to be his likely destination.

The German side have made it clear he still has a contract to fulfil, but amid strengthening links, the forward has revealed that an update is imminent.

What has Lewandowski said about his future?

"I think the time will come soon to give more information about it," Lewandowski told Sky Germany. "I'll be able to say more about it soon."

The forward expanded further to Eleven Sports, adding: "It depends on several factors. I think my situation is clear and there's no point in talking about it. It's hard to say if I will still play for Bayern next season."

What is Bayern's stance on Lewandowski's future?

No matter the Poland international's comments on the issue, it is unlikely to sway Bayern's insistence on the matter than the forward has a contract to fulfil.

Lewandowski is signed to Allianz Arena through the end of next season and even with no fresh terms signed in Bavaria, remains a Bayern player.

So far, the club have been insistent that Lewandowski will complete his contract, regardless of external interest, suggesting that Barca, as his main suitor, may have to launch a huge bid for him, which the reportedly cash-strapped Blaugrana may struggle to stump up.

