Pogba sets new personal best with double against West Ham

The France international has 15 goals in all competitions to his name this season and is just one behind top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Paul Pogba set a new personal best against West Ham on Saturday, with the midfielder now having directly contributed to 22 league goals this season.

The international bagged his 12th Premier League goal of the campaign against the Hammers on Saturday after he successfully converted a first-half penalty kick.

Robert Snodgrass brought down Juan Mata in the box, and Pogba was on hand to fire the Red Devils into a 1-0 lead after 19 minutes.

Pogba then fired in his second of the game in the 80th minute after he slammed home another penalty.

United would win the match 2-1, earning a valuable three points in their chase for a top-four spot.

The midfielder also has nine assists to his name in the league this season and he's now been directly involved in 22 goals, which is his best tally yet for any season.

This isn't taking into account his contributions on the European stage, with the 25-year-old also scoring twice in the as well as assisting one other.

However, despite his impressive haul this season, his two goals against the Hammers were his first in the Premier League since his brace against on February 9.

In that particular match, the Frenchman bagged two goals to help guide the Red Devils to a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

In goalscoring terms, Pogba's best season prior to this was with in 2014-15 when he scored eight goals in 26 games.

In a United shirt, he scored six Premier League goals last season but his tally is now more than double that after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to revitalise his form at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner endured a strained relationship under Jose Mourinho at the beginning of the season, but his form has notably improved since the Norwegian's arrival.

7 - Only Ruud van Nistelrooy (8 in 2002-03) has scored more penalties in a single Premier League campaign for Man Utd than Paul Pogba (7) this season. Slotted. #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/kSEfOsjB5t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2019

Pogba scored four goals and assisted three more in Solskjaer's first three games as manager, clearly boosted by a change in manager with the pair having worked together before in the club's youth system.

He followed that up with a further seven goals since, with his two penalties against the Hammers contributing to the tally.

Now, Solskjaer will be hoping Pogba can continue with his goalscoring form as they look to overcome in the Champions League.

The Red Devils are down 1-0 after their Champions League quarter-final first-leg this week, with the second leg set for Tuesday night at the Camp Nou.