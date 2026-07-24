Pep Guardiola thanks them for official offer: ‘I feel honoured, but...’

Pep Guardiola will not be the new Italy head coach, as confirmed by various Italian media including La Gazzetta dello Sport and news agency ANSA.

Out of work since leaving Manchester City last summer, Guardiola had gone to the top of the Italian federation's shortlist.

Paolo Maldini, technical director at the Italian football federation, confirmed he had visited the Catalan at his home in Barcelona to persuade him to take the Italy job.

That move will not happen, with Guardiola ruling himself out as Gennaro Gattuso's successor. He politely declined the offer. "I feel honoured, but at this moment it doesn't feel right," the manager told Maldini, according to the pink sports newspaper.

The Italian federation have also held talks in recent days with Carlo Ancelotti, who is still currently Brazil head coach.

Alongside Ancelotti, Italy are also considering Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte.

Italy missed the past three World Cups in 2026, 2022 and 2018. They did, however, win the European Championship in 2021. That came under Mancini.