Parma 0–2 Cremonese, the match statistics

PARMA 0–2 CREMONESE





Goalscorers: 9' (2nd half) Maleh, 23' (2nd half) Vandeputte

PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki, Valenti, Circati (15' 2nd half Circati), Troilo; Valeri, Sorensen (replaced by Oristanio 15' 2nd half), Keita (replaced by Estevez 28' 2nd half), Ondrejka (replaced by Elphage 23' 2nd half), Britschgi; Strefezza, Pellegrino. Manager: Cuesta





CREMONESE (4-4-2): Audero, Terracciano, Bianchetti (replaced by Folino 44' s.t.), Luperto, Pezzella; Maleh, Grassi, Vandeputte (replaced by Thorsby 34' s.t.), Zerbin (replaced by Barbieri 1' s.t.); Bonazzoli (replaced by Payero in the 22nd minute of the second half) Sanabria (replaced by Vardy in the 22nd minute of the second half). Manager: Giampaolo.





Referee: Fabbri





Bookings: 5' (2nd half) Barbieri, 21' (2nd half) Ondreijka, 42' (2nd half) Payero, Troylo, 48' (2nd half) Pezzella, Valenti