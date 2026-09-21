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Paris Saint-Germain issues an official statement regarding its star's injury

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
France
France

A blow to the Paris side

Paris Saint-Germain issued an official statement today, Monday, on the condition of Warren Zaïre-Emery after he withdrew from the France national team camp through injury.

Zaïre-Emery played the full 90 minutes against Marseille yesterday, Sunday, helping Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win in the Classique in the fifth round of the French league.

The injury forced him out of the France camp, though. His Parisian teammate Magnes Akliouche took his place, leaving Zaïre-Emery as one of the most notable absentees from coach Zinedine Zidane's first squad.

Saint-Germain said in their statement on their official website: "After sustaining a minor injury to his left thigh during the match against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening, Warren Zaïre-Emery will continue to receive treatment this week."

The midfielder has played for the Paris Saint-Germain first team since 2022 and has represented the France national team since 2023.

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