Orlando Pirates' Patel completes move to CD Almunecar City

team member Zaid Patel has completed his transfer to CD Almunecar City.

The 26-year-old, who is a striker by trade, has secured a move to the Spanish side ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Patel has been on the books of TS Galaxy, who made history by becoming the first National First Division (NFD) club to win the Nedbank Cup last year.

Almunecar released the following statement announcing the signing of the towering marksman.

"CDAC are delighted to announce the signing of 26-year-old South African forward Zaid Patel for the 2020/21 season," a club statement read.

The team is currently campaigning in the Primera Andaluza which is the sixth tier of Spanish football and they already had four South African players on their books before they signed Patel.

The four players are former Bloemfontein left-back Thabang Matuka, academy product Waylan Rooi, Kwinda Netshitangani as well as Bradley Jason.

Almunecar's club manager George Jermy explained that they signed Patel because of his professional approach and attitude towards the game.

“On behalf of everybody at the club, we’re really happy to welcome Zaid to CD Almuñecar City for the 2020/21 season,” Jermy told the club’s website.

“He’s a strong and powerful striker who has a natural eye for goal – we think he’s perfectly suited to European football and we can’t wait to see how he fits in.

“Zaid visited the club in December last year and we were all impressed with his professional approach and attitude towards the game.”

Patel is a well-travelled player having spent most of his career in the second tier of South African football.

Stellenbosch FC, FC, Cape Town All Stars, Witbank Spurs and are the five clubs he has played for in the league.

The Krugersdorp-born player has also plied his trade in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in the past, having made his professional debut during his time with in March 2012.

Patel scored on his PSL debut against in the 2011/12 season and he went on to play for in the top-flight.

He leaves Galaxy without making a single appearance for the team this season.