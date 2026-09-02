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Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Youth LeagueGetty Images Sport
Andreas Koenigl

Translated by

Only three days after Atlético departure! Youth player signs for Real Madrid

LaLiga
Transfers
J. Rajado
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid C
Segunda Federacion
Real Madrid
Real Madrid C
Real Madrid Castilla
Primera Federacion

Youth player Jorge Rajado has signed a contract with city rivals Real Madrid after leaving Atletico Madrid. This emerges from a post on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen wearing a Real shirt.

According to as, Real had pushed hard to sign the 20-year-old attacker after he became available on a free transfer. He scored four goals in 16 games for Atletico C last season and had also made a big impression in the UEFA Youth League.

Only on 30 August, Rajado had announced: "After 11 years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to Atletico Madrid. It is difficult to describe what I am feeling, because I came here as a child and practically grew up at this club."

He said he had spent "a very important part of my life" at Atleti and was taking "a great many memories" with him. "I experienced very beautiful moments, others that were less beautiful, but I learned something from all of them."

Leaving, he added, is "not easy to leave a place that was my home for 11 years, but I am also very proud to have worn this shirt and defended this badge. Thank you for everything you have given me over these years."

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