Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior found himself at the heart of a fresh storm of mockery and criticism after firing a wayward shot in training that landed straight in the car park next to the pitch.

Comical to some, the scene has reopened the file on the Brazilian's sharp and sudden decline, a slump now causing growing concern in the corridors of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Moment of the season: the ball in the car park

Videos of Vinicius in the Brazil shirt have spread widely over the past few days. Some show matches where he failed to dribble past opponents and his attacking output dropped. Others captured training sessions where he wasted easy chances in front of goal.

The latest incident proved the most controversial. Vinicius received a pass on the edge of the penalty area during a national team session and unleashed a powerful shot that cleared the crossbar by a huge distance. The ball fell into the car park next to the training pitch, prompting a scream from one of those present, believed to be the person it struck.













Individual training on Ancelotti's orders

The decline has not escaped the coaching staff. Carlo Ancelotti, along with Jose Mourinho, accepts the Brazilian is not in his best technical and mental state, according to the Spanish newspaper "Sport".

Ancelotti responded by putting Vinicius through a special individual training programme, focusing entirely on improving his finishing and his handling of the ball in front of goal. That infamous car park moment came during one of these sessions, piling yet more pressure on his shoulders.

The biggest contract and the greatest pressure

All of this follows one of the most significant calls Florentino Perez has made: extending Vinicius Junior's contract until 2032. The historic, huge deal earns him around 24 million euros a year, making him the second highest-paid player at the club behind French star Kylian Mbappe.

Everything has turned upside down since that signature. The player who used to terrify European defences with his pace and skill has spiralled into sudden decline, facing fan and media pressure like never before.



