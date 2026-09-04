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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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On video: Al-Ahly fans stun their player with jeers

A. Bondarenko
Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia

A difficult situation for the classy player

Al-Ahli fans stunned their own player with a surprise move, whistling at him throughout the match against Al-Riyadh in the Roshn Saudi League.

The hosts welcomed Al-Riyadh on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the fifth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

From the first whistle, Al-Ahli supporters targeted their Ukrainian player Artem Bondarenko, jeering every time he touched the ball.

The whistling followed the players off the pitch at half-time, even with the side three goals to the good. It angered the Al-Ahli players, who urged the fans to back their teammate.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Bondarenko's arrival had already sparked a fierce campaign among Al-Ahli fans before he signed from Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk. They demanded the club scrap the deal, insisting they wanted players of a higher calibre.

That anger carried into the Ukrainian's first appearance, which also brought the team's first defeat of the season, a 1-3 loss to Al-Khaleej in the fourth round of the Roshn League.

Roy Pedro, Al-Ahli's former sporting director, took the brunt of the criticism over the Bondarenko signing. The Saudi club announced his departure yesterday, Thursday.

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