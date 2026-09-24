No thunderbolt strike, no mazy dribble. This time it was a spontaneous human moment that put Mohamed Salah, the star of Turkey's Trabzonspor, at the centre of attention, and it captured exactly what a true star is worth.

As Egypt prepare for the battle for continental qualification, the "Pharaoh" stole the spotlight with a wonderful gesture inside the camp. It earned praise from a global network and sparked a wide wave of admiration on social media.

Hossam Hassan's side are deep into intensive preparations for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Pharaohs begin their journey with a tough clash against Angola tomorrow, Friday, before facing South Sudan in the second round.

Turkish network "HaberTs" shone a light on an exceptional moment involving Salah, describing what he did as "a gesture worthy of praise".

According to the network, the Egyptian star did not limit himself to his role as a player during training. He took the initiative to help members of the technical staff prepare and organise the sessions, a scene that reflected his great humility and absolute commitment towards his country's national team.

Videos and photos of these moments spread like lightning across social media. Football fans around the world praised Salah's conduct, arguing that what he did confirms true stardom is about character before goals and titles.

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The cornerstone of Hossam Hassan's project, Salah aspires to lead the Pharaohs to a strong start and to claim the first victories in the quest for the continental title. He wants to make the most of the high spirits in the current camp, a mood he did as much as anyone to create through this simple yet profound gesture.