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Argentina v Switzerland: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Officially: ticket prices set for Messi's final match with Argentina

Argentina
L. Messi
L. Scaloni
Argentina

The last dance

Lionel Messi is preparing to play his final minutes with the Argentina national team. After announcing his retirement from international football, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner earned a call-up from coach Lionel Scaloni for one last match with the Albiceleste against Benin on 6 October at the Monumental stadium.

The Argentine Football Association has revealed the ticket prices for Messi's international send-off, ranging between 52 and 278 euros depending on the category.

French website "Foot Mercato" reported that sales begin on Tuesday 22 September at 6pm on the association's official website.

Prices vary across the categories, with tickets going for 104, 185 and 260 euros. Children can attend Messi's Argentina farewell for just 17 euros.

The Argentine Football Association has also invited the 2022 World Cup winners to line up alongside their former captain for the occasion.

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