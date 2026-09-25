Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mexico v Saudi Arabia - Gold Cup 2025: QuarterfinalGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Officially: Saudi Arabia exclude Nawaf Al-Aqidi from Gulf Cup 27

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
N. Al-Aqidi
Oman
Saudi Arabia

Will Al-Nassr's goalkeeper be sidelined for a long period?

Saudi Arabia have dropped goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi from their squad for the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", currently being hosted by the city of Jeddah.

Al-Aqidi picked up the injury during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Kuwait at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage.

The Saudi national team's official account on "X" put out a statement: "The technical director of the national team, Giorgos Donis, has excluded the player Nawaf Al-Aqidi from the Green Falcons' camp being held in Jeddah, as part of the Gulf Cup 27 competition."

It added that "this is based on the medical report of the results of the medical examinations the player underwent on the site of his injury in the elbow, which showed that he is not ready and requires a treatment and rehabilitation programme."

To cover for Al-Aqidi's absence from the rest of the campaign, the Greek coach called up Al-Ula goalkeeper Abdulquddus Attiah on Thursday.

Al-Hilal's Mohammed Al-Owais is expected to be the first-choice keeper for the Green Falcons in the remaining matches. He held that role at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Next up for Saudi Arabia is Oman tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium, in the second round of the group stage.

Win, and the Green Falcons book their place in the semi-finals, whatever happens against Iraq in the third round next Tuesday.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google