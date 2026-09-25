Saudi Arabia have dropped goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi from their squad for the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", currently being hosted by the city of Jeddah.

Al-Aqidi picked up the injury during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Kuwait at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage.

The Saudi national team's official account on "X" put out a statement: "The technical director of the national team, Giorgos Donis, has excluded the player Nawaf Al-Aqidi from the Green Falcons' camp being held in Jeddah, as part of the Gulf Cup 27 competition."

It added that "this is based on the medical report of the results of the medical examinations the player underwent on the site of his injury in the elbow, which showed that he is not ready and requires a treatment and rehabilitation programme."

To cover for Al-Aqidi's absence from the rest of the campaign, the Greek coach called up Al-Ula goalkeeper Abdulquddus Attiah on Thursday.

Al-Hilal's Mohammed Al-Owais is expected to be the first-choice keeper for the Green Falcons in the remaining matches. He held that role at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Next up for Saudi Arabia is Oman tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium, in the second round of the group stage.

Win, and the Green Falcons book their place in the semi-finals, whatever happens against Iraq in the third round next Tuesday.