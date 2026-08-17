Officially: Infantino thanks Morocco and CAF

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hailed the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations as a great success, thanking both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Morocco after Cameroon lifted the trophy for the first time in their history.

Infantino watched the final in the Moroccan capital Rabat. Speaking via FIFA's official website, he said: "The Africa Cup of Nations, organised by CAF and Morocco, was a huge success. I congratulate CAF, Morocco, and all the teams and the wonderful fans."

He went on: "I extend my great thanks to the Confederation of African Football, led by Patrice Motsepe, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, led by Fouzi Lekjaa, and to all the people of Morocco for organising this outstanding tournament that shone a light on women's football."

Cameroon's historic triumph also drew warm words from the FIFA president. "I congratulate Cameroon on winning the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and bringing joy to the hearts of their people with this first achievement," he said.

Malawi were not forgotten either. Ranked 151st in the world, they reached the final on their debut in the tournament, and Infantino stressed their players "did not only make their country dream, but everyone who loves football too", a nod to the exceptional run they produced.

This edition featured 16 teams for the first time and doubled as qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Algeria, Cameroon, Malawi and Morocco booked their places directly, while South Africa and Ghana progressed to the preliminary stage of the play-offs.